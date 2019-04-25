Man Tasered in View Royal after West Shore RCMP respond to disturbance call

West Shore RCMP Tasered a man after attending a disturbance call in View Royal.

On April 22 at about 1:30 a.m., West Shore RCMP received a report of a disturbance on the pedestrian bridge near the 200-block of Island Highway in View Royal.

Officers attended the scene and encountered the man who was visibly distraught and agitated, police said.

The man was carrying a backpack and told officers he had a syringe full of gasoline. Police said the man had his hand inside his backpack and refused to show officers his hands, making them believe he had a weapon.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation by speaking to the man but he refused to cooperate and became more aggressive, advancing towards police.

Police then Tasered the man. The police dog unit was also deployed to assist in securing the man safely before he could cause any harm.

“This man was clearly displaying the potential to cause serious harm to those present and the public in the area,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Once he was arrested he was taken to the hospital.”

