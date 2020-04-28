Man ‘walking around yelling’ alerts Oak Bay police to man wanted for assault

One man is in police custody after allegedly “walking around, yelling” on Cadboro Bay Road near Oak Bay’s Uplands neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man had outstanding warrants for assault and failure to appear. Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties said the man, who has no fixed address, was not violent with police during the arrest but was also not cooperative.

He has a “track record of randomly assaulting people,” wrote Oak Bay police on Twitter.

Last week the police department dealt with a handful of mischief and suspicious behaviour complaints. The Oak Bay Police Department reports a drop in police calls overall recently, but a small increase to property crime.

