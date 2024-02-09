Man wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to Vancouver halfway house

Steven Frederickson, 57, considered violent, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police say a 57-year-old man is wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his halfway house Thursday.

Steven Frederickson signed out of his halfway house Feb. 8 and failed to return, as required by his court-ordered conditions, police said in a release Friday (Feb. 9). He is currently on a long-term supervision order, and is considered to be violent and poses a risk to public safety.

Frederickson is six-foot-one, with a slim build. He has a long, grey beard and long, grey hair.

Police say Frederickson was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark brown plaid jacket with black lines, a black hoodie, dark grey pants, black shoes with an unknown white logo on the front and black sunglasses.

He is legally deaf and walks with a red cane.

Anyone who sees Frederickson, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.

