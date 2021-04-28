Man wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon sought by Victoria police

Tyrae Fownes, 25, is a Caucasian man with short blonde hair and blue eyes

Victoria police are searching for Tyrae Fownes, 25, who is wanted on several unendorsed warrants. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are searching for a man who is wanted on several unendorsed warrants.

Tyrae Fownes, 25, is described as a Caucasian man with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs 140 pounds.

Fownes has numerous unendorsed warrants against him, including assault, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and breaching release orders.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police look to identify suspect in liquor store shoplifting

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Police Department