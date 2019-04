Port Alberni RCMP were looking for Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson on three counts including attempted murder, robbery and assault with a weapon. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Port Alberni RCMP have located a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

31-year-old Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson was wanted on three unendorsed warrants for attempted murder, robbery and assault with a weapon, stemming from an incident on March 13, 2019.

Thompson was arrested without incident and made his first court appearance on Tuesday, April 9.

Port Alberni RCMP thanked the public and media for their assistance.