Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, could be in the Port Alberni area, police say

The Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, is wanted on three unendorsed warrants for attempted murder, robbery and assault with a weapon.

Thompson is described as an Indigenous male, 5’9” and 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be actively evading police and may be in the Port Alberni area.

Police warn if you see Jonathan Thompson to not approach him, but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park
Next story
Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Just Posted

Victoria single parent resource centre forced to flee collapsing building

1Up was operating out of a heritage building that is now condemned

Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park

Fire started around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

Tenfold quilters mark 10 years with Sidney Museum exhibit

The quilters from Campbell River and Black Creek like to “break all the rules”

Energy efficient home upgrades could net rebates and free kits during spring renovations

Incentives include free kits for qualifying incomes and up to $5,000 for insulation costs

Community rallies while Hannah Day fights for her life

Funds quickly surpass goal to support Hannah Day’s family in staying by her bedside

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, could be in the Port Alberni area, police say

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Most Read