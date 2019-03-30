Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, could be in the Port Alberni area, police say

The Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, is wanted on three unendorsed warrants for attempted murder, robbery and assault with a weapon.

Thompson is described as an Indigenous male, 5’9” and 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be actively evading police and may be in the Port Alberni area.

Police warn if you see Jonathan Thompson to not approach him, but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.

