Man wanted for fraud now considered missing person

Victoria Police are still looking for Victoria man Paul Martin Seal

Victoria police are reminding the public that they are still searching for Victoria man Paul Martin Seal.

Seal was originally the subject of a wanted notice on May 18 for breaching court-ordered conditions. Officers were in contact with him initially, and during this time Seal made comments that caused them concern for his well-being.

These comments mean that in addition to locating him on his warrants for breach, his search now includes a missing persons coordinator. Police are primarily concerned about his safety and well-being.

Seal remains wanted for breaching conditions in relation to a 2009 fraud file that allegedly has 13 victims. Investigators believe that in addition to making comments which cause concern for his well-being, Seal is actively avoiding police.

Seal is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet tall with a medium build. He has short, greying brown hair and a brown beard.

Seal is active on local Facebook pages and is known to frequent local businesses including the Yates Street Taphouse and the Strathcona Hotel.

If you see Seal, police ask that you call 911.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

