Arrest warrant out for Island man in connection with assault, flight from police

Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 36 year old Travis Thomson
Travis Thomson is described as approximately 5’7 tall with brown hair and green eyes.RCMP / Supplied

The Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 36 year old man in the Comox Valley.

Travis Thomson is wanted for aggravated assault, break and enter, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, assault, mischief damaging property, and failure to comply with a release order. He is described as approximately 5’7 tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomson's whereabouts are asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. Should anyone see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

