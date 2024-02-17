Man wanted in connection with Vancouver murder arrested in Kelowna

Lloyd Robinson was arrested at a house in Kelowna in connection with the 2023 murder of Jonathan Bulloch

A man accused of murder in Vancouver was arrested in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood on the afternoon of Feb. 16.

A combined effort between the Vancouver Police Department, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Kelowna RCMP, Southeast District Emergency Response Team, and RCMP’s Federal Serious Organized Crime division assisted in the arrest.

The accused, Lloyd Peter Robinson, 40, was taken into custody from a house in Kelowna’s north end.

Robinson was arrested in connection with the second-degree murder of Jonathan James Bulloch.

A press release from the VPD states that Robinson allegedly stabbed by Bulloch on May 27, following an altercation near Davie and Bute Street in Vancouver. Bulloch was taken to hospital, but later died as a result of the stabbing.

According to the VPD, homicide investigators spent more than eight months gathering and analyzing evidence, prior to the Kelowna arrest.

