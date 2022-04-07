Christopher Gaudet is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Christopher Gaudet is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant believed to be in Victoria

Anyone who sees 36-year-old Christopher Gaudet is asked to not approach him, call 911

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Gaudet, the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is believed to be in Victoria.

Gaudet is serving a federal sentence of more than three years for possessing a weapon contrary to a probation order and is wanted due to his statutory release being suspended.

He is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian man who’s 5’7” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short blonde hair and green eyes. The public is cautioned not to approach him and call 911 if he is spotted.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Drawing valued at $6,500 stolen from Victoria art gallery

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Two sent to hospital after Highway 4 crash on Vancouver Island
Next story
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Just Posted

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Christopher Gaudet is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant believed to be in Victoria

Police are looking for Sooke Harbour by E.J. Hughes after it was stolen from a Victoria art gallery. Anyone who has seen the piece is asked to contact the department. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
Drawing valued at $6,500 stolen from Victoria art gallery

Greater Victoria residents can have their personal documents shredded at the Juan de Duca Recreation Centre from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 9. (Black Press File Photo)
Get your personal documents shredded at Juan de Fuca Centre this Saturday