Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saanich

Jessie Goodale, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested Feb. 17 in Saanich. (Nanaimo RCMP handout)

Jessie Goodale, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after his statutory release was suspended, was arrested Wednesday night in Saanich.

Goodale, of Nanaimo, was released from a federal penitentiary in January after serving the majority of his sentence for aggravated assault. According to Nanaimo RCMP, upon his release, Goodale was court-ordered to reside at the Salvation Army in Victoria. On Feb. 10 he did not return and Nanaimo RCMP issued an alert on Feb. 12 as a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

Victoria Police Department issued an alert Feb. 16 as he was last seen in the region.

Saanich police located Goodale during a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of Burnside Road West and Tillicum Road. He was a passenger and was taken into custody without incident on Feb. 17 around 7 p.m.

