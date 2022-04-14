Victoria police are looking for Gregory Brotherston, who had his statutory release suspended and is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Victoria

Gregory Brotherston convicted in 2019 Sooke home invasion, in 2012 for manslaughter

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with a Canada-wide warrant who is believed to be in Victoria.

Gregory Brotherston is wanted due to his statutory release being suspended. He’s serving a three-year federal sentence for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering.

Brotherston is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian man who is 6’1” and weighs about 220 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison for Sooke home invasion

