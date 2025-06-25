 Skip to content
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder may be in Lower Mainland: Police

Pierry Philogène wanted as part of joint investigation between Montreal, Quebec police
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
Pierry Philogène, 39, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder as part of a joint investigation between the Montréal and Québec police, B.C. RCMP shared in a news release June 25, 2025.(B.C. RCMP/handout)

A Montréal man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder, and police say he may be in the Lower Mainland.

Pierry Philogène, 39, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder as part of a joint investigation between the Montréal and Québec police. A news release shared by B.C. RCMP Wednesday (June 25) said it's believed Philogène may be in the Lower Mainland.

A June 12 news release from the Montréal Police Service is and Sûreté du Québec announced the arrest of 11 suspects in a major joint organized crime investigation called Alliance. Police said the investigation aimed to solve several murders homicides linked to organized crime that happened in Montréal and elsewhere in the province. 

Montréal police Deputy Director Marc Charbonneau said Alliance began three years ago and led to one of the most significant police raids in recent decades. He said among those arrested were alleged influential members of criminal organizations well-established in the Greater Montréal area and Québec.

All 11 suspects arrested are men, ranging in ages between 27 and 57. Three of them were arrested in prison. 

Five suspects, including Philogène, remained wanted. 

They are alleged to have participated in one or more murders or attempted murders, "whether as an instigator, perpetrator or collaborator, during the period covering the years 2011 to 2021," according to the June 12 release.

He is described as Black, about 250 pounds, about six feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Police ask that if anyone sees Philogène to contact local police or Montréal police at 514-393-1133.

