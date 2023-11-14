Man who fired at Vanderhoof RCMP detachment will serve 7 more years in jail

Paul Nicholas Russell has been incarcerated since the Nov. 25, 2021 incident

The man convicted of opening fire outside the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment in November 2021 will serve an additional seven years and 28 days in prison.

Paul Nicholas Russell, 38, appeared in Prince George Supreme Court Nov. 7 where he received the sentenced. He was earlier found guilty of reckless discharge of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm; flight from a peace officer in a motor vehicle; mischief causing danger to life by discharging a firearm; and mischief in relation to property by discharging a firearm in connection with the incident.

Russell opened fire several times at police cruisers and at the walls and windows of the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment on Columbia street from different locations before leaving in a pickup truck. The shooting sparked an emergency alert, urging residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Following a brief pursuit, Russell was arrested outside the Kal Tire store.

He has been held in custody since the shooting.

One of the shots fired is said to have narrowly missed commanding officer Sgt. Kyle Ushock.

Russell was previously found not guilty of attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

During the Nov. 7 sentencing, Russell also received a lifetime firearm prohibition.