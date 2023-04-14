Steven Michael Bacon, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in relation to the disappearance and murder of missing Nanaimo teen Mikayla Chang, has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 20 years. (Submitted photos)

Steven Michael Bacon, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in relation to the disappearance and murder of missing Nanaimo teen Mikayla Chang, has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 20 years. (Submitted photos)

Man who murdered Nanaimo teenager handed life sentence

Steven Michael Bacon sentenced for killing Makayla Chang, who was 16

WARNING: This story contains details about a murder that may not be appropriate for all readers.

The man who killed a Nanaimo teenager has been handed a life sentence with no parole for 20 years.

Sentencing for Steven Michael Bacon, 58, happened in Nanaimo on Friday, April 14. Bacon was originally charged with the first-degree murder of Makayla Chang, 16 when she disappeared in March 2017. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last August.

Bacon strangled Chang, according to an agreed statement of facts. Gilbert Labine, Bacon’s legal representative, and Nick Barber, Crown counsel, entered a joint submission with Justice Robin Baird overseeing proceedings.

Many of Chang’s relatives and friends, including father Kerry Chang and mother Janine Vautour, were in attendance in the packed courtroom. Kerry Chang, during a victim impact statement at sentencing, said he tried to die by suicide after his daughter’s murder by driving his car into trees. He called Bacon a “monster.”

Keanna Hoorn, one of Makayla’s friends, said earlier in the day that she was angry at Bacon and apprehensive about attending sentencing.

“He’s an excuse of a person,” said Hoorn. “I really hope that something very bad happens to him, to be honest. I’m scared that I’m going to hear everything that happened to her because I’m not fully sure of all the details and I don’t even know if I want to be because I keep thinking in my head of all the things that could’ve happened to her, how she felt and how scared she was and everything.”

Bacon was brought to B.C. from Ontario in October 2021 to answer to the charges related to Chang’s death.

More to come.

RELATED: Man, charged in missing Nanaimo teen’s death, pleads guilty

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP seek help finding missing 16-year-old girl


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtBreaking Newsmurder

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘I wish we had never called the police’: Alberta man fatally shot during mental health crisis
Next story
New report featuring survey of 200+ B.C. sex workers calls for decriminalization, support

Just Posted

Safe supply advocates hold a rally outside the B.C. Ministry of Health in downtown Victoria April 14. The day marks seven years since the province declared the overdose public health emergency. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Safe supply advocates rally in Victoria to mark 7 years of toxic drug crisis

Bash Kemp and mom Liz on his first day of preschool. (Bishops Family Bicycles/Instagram)
Victoria family celebrates small victories after child’s cancer diagnosis

A cyclist rides down the Fort Street protected bike lanes in the late morning on April 14. Victoria is expanding the protected AAA bike lanes on Fort Street from Cook Street to Foul Bay Road in 2023. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria school thrilled as $11.7M in bike lanes, traffic elements coming to Fort Street

Victoria MP Laurel Collins (left) and New Democratic party housing critic Jenny Kwan (right) speak at a press conference Thursday (April 13) at Fernwood Square. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
B.C. MPs demand feds stop corporate landlords in Victoria who ‘swoop in’ to push out tenants