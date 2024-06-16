Man who stabbed Mexican tourist at B.C. Tim Horton's released into Vancouver

Police say David Morin remains a high risk to the community, will be residing at halfway house

A man who stabbed a Mexican tourist inside a Vancouver Tim Horton's coffee shop in 2022 has been released into the city to serve his parole time at a halfway house.

David Morin, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault for the Jan. 22, 2022 attack and sentenced to three years in jail in June 2022. Now, two years later, he's been granted statutory release by Correctional Service Canada and will be living in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department issued a warning to the public about Morin on Friday (June 14), saying they believe that Morin "poses a high risk of significant harm to the community."

While living in Vancouver, Morin will be subject to a number of conditions. He is not allowed to have alcohol or drugs, associate with anyone involved in criminal activity, make contact with his stabbing victim or possess any knives. Morin must also report all intimate relationships or friendships he has with women to his parole supervisor.

Morin is described as 6'3" with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who observes him breaching any of the conditions of his parole is asked to contact police.