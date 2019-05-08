Man with a gun prompts RCMP and Central Saanich response

Sidney North Saanich RCMP say those involved identified, no arrests yet

Sidney North Saanich RCMP officers responded to a call of a man with a gun, Monday.

At approximately 4 p.m. they were told of a man with a gun located on the West Saanich Road. Four officers from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP attended and requested support from Central Saanich police, who dispatched a number of officers.

ALSO READ: Teen street racer busted, police appeal for witnesses in Central Saanich

There were unconfirmed reports that officers had drawn their carbines but the RCMP were unable to confirm this, saying only that the members on shift were equipped with such weapons in their vehicles.

Meighan de Pass of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP said as the matter was still under investigation, details were not being released at this time. She added, “It is still under investigation, but nobody was harmed and those responsible have been identified.”

As of Wednesday no arrests have been made.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter