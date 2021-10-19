Man with cattle prod, meth and night vision goggles arrested after Victoria storage locker break-in

The Victoria Police Department arrested one man after a storage lock break-in on Harbour Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man in possession of weapons, meth and night vision binoculars was arrested after a storage locker in Victoria was broken into.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, The Victoria Police Department responded to reports of storage locker break and enter outside of an apartment building in the 300-block of Harbour Road. After locating and arresting a suspect, police found in his possession knives, a cattle prod, several break-in instruments, night vision binoculars and “a significant quantity” of methamphetamine, all of which were seized, according to a release.

VicPD transported the man to cells and recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and carrying of a concealed weapon. The man was released with a court date and conditions.

