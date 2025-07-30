 Skip to content
Man with criminal warrant arrested in Okanagan, returned to Ontario

Multiple services came together to extend the warrants to British Columbia
33437505_web1_220531-KCN-kelowna-rcmp-staffing-levels_1
Kelowna RCMP helped arrest 54-year-old Stefan Holowaychuk and send him back to Ontario. (Black Press File photo)

A collaborative effort resulted in an Ontario man's arrest in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, July 22, Stefan Holowaychuk, 54, who was wanted on an Ontario criminal warrant for sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, was located by members of the Kelowna RCMP.

After the discovery, the BC RCMP Fugitive Return Program, worked with the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Ontario Crown Attorney’s Office to extend the Ontario warrants to British Columbia. In turn, the Kelowna RCMP, the BC Prosecution Service, and the BC Sheriff Service, successfully arrested Holowaychuk.

He was held in custody and returned to Ontario for prosecution by the BC Sheriff Service on Sunday, July 27. 

"The RCMP are thankful for the collaboration of all police and partner agencies and partnership with OPP to return this person for prosecution," stated a press release.

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

