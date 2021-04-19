Man with Down syndrome attacked along Dallas Road

Suspected assailant arrested, sent to hospital for mental health assessment

One person was arrested and sent for a mental health assessment following an attack on a man with Down syndrome along Dallas Road Saturday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday (April 17), police were called to Dallas Road near Camas Circle for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found a man with Down syndrome who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was being assisted by a passerby.

The injured man told police he had been attacked by a man he didn’t know. The suspect fled when the passerby intervened.

Officers located a suspect nearby and arrested him. Because of concerning statements he made, police decided to take him to the hospital for a mental health assessment. He was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

