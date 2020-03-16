‘Man with rifle’ nothing more than vet seeking to innoculate deer in Oak Bay

Veterinarian Adam Hering pictured in the fall of 2019. Hering is out and about in Oak Bay during March to apply boosters and tests to does as part of the immuno-contraceptive program designed to reduce the deer urban deer population. (Black Press Media File Photo)

When Oak Bay police fielded a report of a man with a rifle out walking on Monday morning it wasn’t exactly a false alarm, but it also wasn’t a real rifle.

It was veterinarian Adam Hering of the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society with the organization’s modified rifle that is used to apply immuno-contraceptives and boosters to adult does in Oak Bay. The program started last year and for the rest of March, Hering and team are doing a re-capture of the control group tagged in 2018, but were never given the contraceptive.

“We are re-marking them and also capturing some of the does that we applied immuno-contraception to in the fall to test them and double-check their collars,” said Kristy Kilpatrick of UWSS.

Sixty does were tagged in 2019 and administered the contraceptive. That group will be re-visited and added to in the fall.

Each day before heading out to find deer in Oak Bay, Hering alerts the Oak Bay Police Department as to what neighbourhood he will be in. He also wears a bright yellow vest. Monday wasn’t the first time residents have called the police.

This month’s work is essentially interim.

In the fall, UWSS will add an unknown number of does – some newly matured into adulthood, others that were missed last year, and others may have wandered in from across the border.

“There’s definitely some crossing of the border in certain areas, such as the Gonzales area, and some in Saanich,” Kilpatrick said.

Oak Bay was recently awarded a $42,366 grant request made to the Provincial Urban Deer Cost-Share Program in the fall of 2019. The money supports the next phase of the Oak Bay deer management strategy which includes a research component.

