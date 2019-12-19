VicPD arrested a man with a sword in the Westside Village Shopping Centre on Dec. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man with sword arrested at gunpoint in Victoria

Suspect transported to West Shore RCMP due to pre-existing warrant

A man with a sword was arrested outside the Save On Foods in Vic West on Thursday evening.

Victoria police responded to a call about a verbal disagreement involving a man with a sword in the Westside Village Shopping Centre around 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Const. Matt Rutherford noted that the man did not pull the sword on anyone, but that he was arrested at gunpoint because he was armed.

After being taken into custody, the suspect was transported to West Shore RCMP as there was a pre-existing warrant out for him in that jurisdiction, Rutherford said.

Man with sword arrested at gunpoint in Victoria

Suspect transported to West Shore RCMP due to pre-existing warrant

