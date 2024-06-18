Man with ties to B.C. arrested in Alberta, 3 years after homicide

Bith Chuol is charged with 1st-degree murder, kidnapping, extortion and breaking and entering

Alberta Mounties say the second suspect in a 2021 homicide has been arrested – more than a year after RCMP first announced charges against him.

Bith Chuol was arrested in Calgary on June 15, Alberta RCMP said in a news release Monday (June 17). Chuol remains in custody and his next court appearance is set for June 20 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton.

Alberta RCMP first announced charges against Chuol on Feb. 13, 2023 in the September 2021 homicide of 29-year-old Vanessa Silva. RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Chuol, who police said had ties to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Manitoba.

He was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering and extortion. Chuol was charged along with Cordell Enrique Federico Kennedy, who was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Silva.

On Sept. 15, 2021 Strathcona County RCMP and firefighters were called to a vehicle fire near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221. After firefighters extinguished the fire, human remains were found in the vehicle.

The remains were identified as Edmonton resident Silva on Sept. 17, 2021.

Chuol has also made Metro Vancouver Crime Stopper's most-wanted list, as recently as October 2023.