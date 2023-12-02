Man with ties to Vancouver killed in Calgary drive-by shooting

The victim has been identified him as Thane Cameron Clayton

Police say a man with ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Calgary.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Beltline neighbourhood, south of downtown, just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the 40-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

They have identified him as Thane Cameron Clayton.

Video collected from the area shows he had been walking along 10th Avenue S.W. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up and an occupant fired multiple shots before fleeing.

Police say Clayton is not believed to be from Calgary but does have ties to the other cities.

They say investigators don’t have information to suggest whether it was a targeted shooting.

“This volatile incident showed a blatant disregard for human life and jeopardized the safety of bystanders,” said Det. Lee Treit of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

The Canadian Press

