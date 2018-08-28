News files

Man, woman arrested after attempting to flee Victoria police in stolen vehicle

Suspect attempted to ram police vehicle after officers found pair passed out in car on Esquimalt Road

Victoria police officers are recommending seven charges against two people who attempted to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle early last week.

Officers were called to the 700-block of Esquimalt Road on Aug. 21 to check the well-being of the pair who were passed out in a car.

When the occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver instead started and reversed the car in an attempt to flee. A second officer used his police vehicle to stop the fleeing car when the suspect vehicle drove at the police car at high speed attempting to ram the officer.

The vehicle stopped just before hitting the officer and fled down a dead-end road where officers were able to box the driver in and arrest him without incident.

A woman who fled the scene was arrested a short time later by additional officers attending the scene.

Both the vehicle and the license plates were reported stolen from the West Shore.

