(Black Press Media file photo)

Man, woman arrested for Victoria robbery with handgun

The pair has already appeared in court

A man and woman were arrested and have both appeared in court after they were charged with robbery with a firearm and assault.

The charges come from an incident on June 16 in the 400-block of Swift Street. Patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residential facility for a report of a robbery. Investigators say a man and woman had been to the facility earlier that day and robbed a resident with a handgun.

The female victim was also assaulted resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: Police search for person of interest in Victoria arson

The suspects were later located and arrested.

VicPD’s Major Crime Unit investigators continue to investigate and have recommended multiple robbery and firearm-related charges.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths
Next story
One man sent to hospital after driver falls asleep on the Trans-Canada Highway

Just Posted

Man, woman arrested for Victoria robbery with handgun

The pair has already appeared in court

Victoria’s ‘great blue hole’ a favourable weather phenomenon

Greater Victoria lies in the rain shadow of the mountains

One man sent to hospital after driver falls asleep on the Trans-Canada Highway

Driver issued tickets for driving with due care and failing to produce licence

Victoria vegan butcher goes public on stock market

The Very Good Butchers are on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Nearly 100 Saanich firefighters join heart health study for first responders

About half of on-duty fatalities caused by cardiac incidents, firefighter says

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

BC Ferries increasing sailings, though traffic levels still way down

Ferry corporation adding 120 weekly sailings on busiest routes starting next week

Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

Most Read