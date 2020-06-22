Man, woman arrested for Victoria robbery with handgun

A man and woman were arrested and have both appeared in court after they were charged with robbery with a firearm and assault.
The charges come from an incident on June 16 in the 400-block of Swift Street. Patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residential facility for a report of a robbery. Investigators say a man and woman had been to the facility earlier that day and robbed a resident with a handgun.
The female victim was also assaulted resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were later located and arrested.
VicPD’s Major Crime Unit investigators continue to investigate and have recommended multiple robbery and firearm-related charges.
