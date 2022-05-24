A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Victim went for a swim Sunday, searchers found body Monday

The body of a man, who is presumed to have drowned, was recovered from Long Lake yesterday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the body was recovered Monday, May 23, after his partner reported him missing.

“What we know is that the deceased had gone for a swim around 6 p.m. Sunday in Long Lake and did not return,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “When he did not return in the morning, police were called and [Nanaimo Search and Rescue] was contacted and within about five minutes of launching their vessel in the area where he was last seen, the body was recovered.”

O’Brien said the victim, in his 30s, and his partner are from out of province and were staying at the Long Lake Inn while he was employed on a project in Nanaimo.

“B.C. Coroners Service has been contacted and victim services has been engaged and, out of respect for the family, no further information will be released,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

READ ALSO: Search underway for man missing and feared drowned in Nanaimo Harbour


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPWater

Previous story
UPDATED: Tens of thousands still without power in Ontario and Quebec after destructive storm
Next story
UPDATED: Former CFL wide receiver’s sentencing rescheduled in B.C. for 2009 murder

Just Posted

Mia Golden, a child, youth and family counsellor at Pacific Centre Family Services Association coordinates the Mobile Youth Service Team with Victoria Police Const. Gord Magee. (File - Black Press Media)
Youth violence a growing regional concern for Greater Victoria area

Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall

Cyclists in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria gears up for Go By Bike Week with Commuter Challenge

Passersby have been able to enjoy a full view of the ocean and coast from the McNeill Bay bluff, thanks to major progress on the restoration of the shoreline. In March, Sirois and Gauthier transitioned from clearing invasive species along the bluff to “indefinitely” maintaining the area and its various native trees and shrubs. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Heavy lifting done for McNeill Bay bluff restoration