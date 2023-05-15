Aron Crimeni, right, with family and friends set up a Justice For Carson banner on Friday, July 2, 2021, just months before charges were laid in the death of his son, Carson. (/Langley Advance Times files)

Aron Crimeni, right, with family and friends set up a Justice For Carson banner on Friday, July 2, 2021, just months before charges were laid in the death of his son, Carson. (/Langley Advance Times files)

Manslaughter sentencing date set for Carson Crimeni’s killer

Youth offender now in his 20s will serve up to three years

The young man who plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni will be in court for two days in September to be sentenced.

The killer, who cannot be named because he was under 18 at the time of the offense, entered his guilty plea in New Westminster Supreme Court

The two-day hearing will be held Sept. 14 and 15. It is expected that Carson’s family members and loved ones will have an opportunity to give victim impact statements, speaking about the effect his death has had on them.

A 30-day trial had been scheduled to start in June, but the guilty plea has put an end to that.

If he had been found guilty at trial, the offender could have been sentenced either as a youth or an adult, as courts have discretion in the case of serious crimes such as manslaughter and murder.

As part of his agreement to plead guilty, the offender will be sentenced as a youth. That means he will service a maximum sentence of three years.

The lengthy Langley RCMP investigation that led to the charges involved interviewing more than 100 witnesses and following up on more than 100 tips from the public.

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

READ MORE: Manslaughter charge laid in death of Carson Crimeni

On Aug. 7, 2019, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park, while people could be heard laughing.

His family believes he was given a huge amount of drugs by older youths who preyed on the “gregarious and trusting” Carson.

Carson had ADHD and had some awkwardness in school, his father said.

“He believed these boys were his friends, and all he wanted to do was make friends,” Aron Crimeni said on July 2, 2021, at a gathering Carson’s honour on what would have been his 16th birthday.

More details about the crime are expected to be made public at the sentencing hearing.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPManslaughter TrialYouth Jail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case
Next story
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation

Just Posted

Crews work outside a multi-unit build in the Royal Bay development in Colwood. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
The demise of single-family starter homes: ‘Municipalities have to have their hands forced’

The North American hockey community is mourning the death of a young man who just finished his freshman year playing with the University of Oregon Ducks. (University of Oregon hockey/Instagram)
Hockey community mourns death of Victoria man in Oregon

A large crowd came out Sunday (May 14) for Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Crowds celebrate the sunshine at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days

Valley Youth Fiddlers brings the group’s latest production, Tanglewood, to the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High on May 20. (Valley Youth Fiddlers/Facebook)
Multi-generational fiddlers weave Tanglewood tale on Oak Bay stage