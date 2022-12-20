Paper straws are seen at a market in Montreal on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Paper straws are seen at a market in Montreal on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned

Plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers can’t be made in Canada

Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.

As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers — and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.

The manufacturing and import ban will extend to the plastic rings used to package six-packs of canned drinks next June and their sale will be prohibited a year after that.

The federal government estimates that getting rid of the single-use plastics will eliminate 1.3 million tonnes of difficult-to-recycle plastic waste and a million garbage bags’ worth of pollution.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2019 that a ban would take effect by 2021, but it took the government a year longer to figure out a regulatory framework to make it happen.

Statistics published last month suggested that Canadians were already cutting back on using items such as straws and plastic bags ahead of the national ban.

RELATED: ‘It kind of makes my heart sing:’ Advocate welcomes federal single-use plastics ban

RELATED: New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms

Federal PoliticsPlastic waste

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)
Next story
New record for electricity use broken in B.C. amid extreme cold snap

Just Posted

Blanshard and Douglas streets in Victoria remain snow-covered – as the white stuff continues to fall – with pedestrians resorting to the street as sidewalks predominantly remain uncleared as of 7 a.m. Dec. 20. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Ferries cancelled, drivers urged to stay home as snow piles up in Greater Victoria

The streets of Sidney remain welcoming for some despite a significant snowfall overnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria enjoys a snow day

A large sign greets shoppers saying that the Toys ‘R’ Us location is closing on Jan. 2, 2023 after several decades at Mayfair. The nearest Toys ‘R’ Us store will now be Nanaimo. (Chris Campbell/Black Press Media photo)
‘Really sad’: Victoria’s biggest toy store closing forever

The Capital Regional District board on Dec. 14 approved using an alternate approval process for its regional Canada Goose management service and borrowing $36 million for projects in its five-year solid waste plan. (Black Presss Media file photo)
CRD to let residents decide how to control Canada Goose population

Pop-up banner image