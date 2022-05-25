Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

Four bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan.
The manure was dumped by Old Growth Forest activists on Wednesday morning (May 25).
Office staff were sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.
West Shore RCMP was on scene investigating but did not comment. A statement from police is expected later today.
More to come.
@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.