A salmon is placed in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., on Wednesday July 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

Helicopter airlifts of migrating salmon have been temporarily halted at a rock slide in the Fraser River because officials say large numbers of fish are now getting past the obstruction on their own.

A statement from the team working at the Big Bar landslide says acoustic monitoring, radio tags and visual observations confirm chinook and sockeye salmon are swimming through the landslide unaided.

The statement says the fish are finally getting past the blockage because water levels have fallen and crews have successfully shifted some of the huge boulders that created a five-metre waterfall across the river earlier this year.

It had the potential to prevent millions of migrating Fraser River salmon from reaching spawning grounds north of the Clinton area.

RELATED: Significant progress made securing fish passage on the Fraser River at landslide site

Helicopters had been used to lift nearly 60,000 fish over the rockfall, but experts remain concerned about the ability of the returning run of 1.5 million pink salmon to get past the slide.

They say helicopter and truck-transfer operations will resume if the smaller, weaker species can’t follow its chinook and sockeye cousins upriver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Just Posted

Rugby season number 113 kicks off for Castaway Wanderers

B.C. Premier League men’s season starts Saturday when the Castaway Wanderers host the UVic Vikes

Saanich congregation welcomes first Canadian rabbi in Greater Victoria

Rabbi Lynn Greenhough will be installed at Kolot Mayim Reform Temple on Sept. 6

WATCH: Cyclist captures near-miss between mobility scooter and car

A senior citizen was nearly the victim of a dangerous collision

Camosun kicks off new school year with a festival on each campus

The college’s president helped hand out record number of frozen treats

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

Most Read