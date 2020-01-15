Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

A list of what’s open following the winter snow storm

Many Greater Victoria businesses remain closed following a large drop of snow across the region.

Between 20-30 cm fell over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leaving many roads impassable.

As a result, five out of 12 of the Greater Victoria public libraries are closed Wednesday, including the Bruce Hutchison Branch, the Central Saanich Branch, the Goudy Branch, Langford Heritage Branch and Saanich Centennial Branch. The downtown Central Branch was open as of 9 a.m..

Downtown social services run by the Victoria Cool Aid Society have also been affected; the REES support services, the labour pool office and the dental clinic are all closed, while the Community Health Centre will close at 6 p.m. Drug checking services at Aids Vancouver Island (AVI) will be closed.

All schools across the region, including the University of Victoria and Camosun College, are closed and bus routes have also been affected.

Some local businesses, including Lifestyles Market have altered their hours; the Sidney location is closed while the Cook Street and Douglas Street location may close early.

The Harbor Cats office, the Island Sexual Health Centre, Oak Bay Bicycles, the Fernwood Community Centre, the Victoria Public Market and the Victoria Conservatory of Music are closed.

Downtown facilities, like Victoria City Hall, remain open.

Crystal Pool is open and offering a Snow Day Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm. for $40, and the Esquimalt Rec Centre is open for its regular hours until 10:30 p.m. The downtown YMCA/YWCA is closed.

