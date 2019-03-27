The BC Coroners Service has launched a new map to help solve ongoing human remains investigations. (BC Coroners Service handout)

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

On the shores of Okanagan Lake near Kerry Park, RCMP responded to reports of human remains. It was March 11, 1973 – and to this day, the mystery of how the remains got there and who they belong to has gone cold.

That’s one of a few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains now listed on an interactive app launch by the BC Coroners Service. The hope is these tiny markers, coloured by gender, will spark someone’s memory.

The database includes cases such as a man between the ages of 35 to 49, wearing jeans, found in Port Hardy on Vancouver Island in 2001, and another man aged 13 to 16 found along the Skeena River in Terrace in 1971.

Some cases have more detail than others, from apparent injuries to clothing worn to items found inside the person’s pockets.

The coroners service works with police and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to input various cases into a federal database.

Roughly 200 investigations of this kind are unsolved in B.C.

View the map here:

Most Read