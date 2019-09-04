MAP: School zones back in effect across Greater Victoria

It’s back to school for kids and adults alike, and that means commuters need to recognize school zones once again.

Some schools have marked school area signs which act as a warning for drivers, while others also have posted speed regulations. Others still are only marked as playground zones or slow speed zones. The areas for which these rules apply are different for every school depending on how busy the area is.

This might prompt many drivers to ask where exactly these different zones are, and luckily Black Press has you covered.

Below, an interactive map shows the location of all public schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) and their encompassing driving regulation zones.

On this map, red lines indicate speed-regulated school zones, yellow lines indicate marked school areas and blue lines indicate playground zones. Use the zoom buttons and click on each aspect to learn more.

All of these signs are meant to be recognized, as a driving infraction in each of these areas come with similar different fines. For example, a speeding infraction in a playground zone and a school zone can cost between $196-253 and also add three points against your license.

School area speed zones are in effect Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while playground zones are in effect from dawn until dusk.

