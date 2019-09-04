It’s back to school season, which means school zones are back in effect (Black Press File Photo)

MAP: School zones back in effect across Greater Victoria

An interactive map helps drivers remember where school zones are activated

It’s back to school for kids and adults alike, and that means commuters need to recognize school zones once again.

Some schools have marked school area signs which act as a warning for drivers, while others also have posted speed regulations. Others still are only marked as playground zones or slow speed zones. The areas for which these rules apply are different for every school depending on how busy the area is.

This might prompt many drivers to ask where exactly these different zones are, and luckily Black Press has you covered.

VIDEO: Excited Willows students head back to school

Below, an interactive map shows the location of all public schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) and their encompassing driving regulation zones.

On this map, red lines indicate speed-regulated school zones, yellow lines indicate marked school areas and blue lines indicate playground zones. Use the zoom buttons and click on each aspect to learn more.

All of these signs are meant to be recognized, as a driving infraction in each of these areas come with similar different fines. For example, a speeding infraction in a playground zone and a school zone can cost between $196-253 and also add three points against your license.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay police officers croon for back-to-school safety

School area speed zones are in effect Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while playground zones are in effect from dawn until dusk.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit
Next story
B.C. woman’s quest to implement no-fault medical system

Just Posted

This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer: Fred Fox

Terry Fox’s brother, Fred, stops in Victoria before annual Canada tour

Camosun students, staff can now take the Westshore Commuter Express

Electric bus service is free to Camosun College students and staff

MAP: School zones back in effect across Greater Victoria

An interactive map helps drivers remember where school zones are activated

Sidney records highest number of property crimes in six years

Property crime up 32 per cent in first six months of 2019 compared to 2018

House of Hope: Picking up the pieces from the overdose crisis

A four-part series on Umbrella Society’s Foundation House

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Stress about personal finances hinders performance at work: Canadian survey

The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

B.C. woman’s quest to implement no-fault medical system

Teri McGrath is hoping the provincial government in B.C. will act

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Most Read