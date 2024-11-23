Bear dies after attacking man and his dog on Metro Vancouver trail

The bear died after a group of fishers helped the man fight it off in Maple Ridge

A man and his dog survived a black bear attack in Maple Ridge last week, after he and nearby bystanders fought it off.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, a man was walking his off-leash dog along a trail near 240 Street around 2:30 p.m. when a black bear engaged the dog.

"The owner was able to gain control of his dog, and attempted to leave when the bear re-engaged," reports the COS.

The man, who is not identified, was injured when he fought with the bear. A group of nearby fishermen came to assist, and the bear died as a result.

After investigating the incident, COS officers determined the bear was killed in self-defence, and so "no enforcement action will be taken in relation to this incident."

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased bear was taken to an Abbotsford lab to undergo a necropsy to determine if any factors may have affected the bear's behaviour.

In a statement, the COS said despite the season bears are still active in many areas, such as where there are milder temperatures and the availability of attractants like garbage can delay hibernation.

"The public is encouraged to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including being aware of your surroundings, leashing pets, and travelling in groups."

According to the B.C. Conservation Foundation, black bears account for up to 25,000 calls to provincial conservation officers each year, and can "become more assertive or destructive when they have learned to associate humans and their activities with food."

B.C. has among the highest population of black bears in the world, and the foundation estimates about 150,000 living in the province.

People can better prevent encounters with black bears by talking and singing to avoid surprising an animal, managing attractants like garbage, keeping pets leashed, and carrying bear spray, according to the foundation.

People can learn more at wildsafebc.com.