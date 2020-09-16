Island Health is planning a new Wellness and Recovery Centre for 5878 York Rd. in North Cowichan. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

March Saturday in Duncan to protest Wellness Centre

Controversial site is close to 4 schools

Concerned parents will be marching from Cowichan Secondary School to Quamichan School this Saturday to protest the location of Island Health’s new Wellness and Recovery Centre on York Road.

Parents and other community members are worried about the placement of the centre, which will provide services, including overdose prevention, to people with substance-abuse and mental health issues. It will be situated right in the middle of four schools — Cowichan Secondary, Quamichan School, Alexander Elementary and Duncan Christian — and close to the Cowichan Community Centre, Cowichan Aquatic Centre and Cowichan Sportsplex.

The march is being organized by the citizens action group A Voice for Our Children, who believe that local leadership is “putting our kids safety last,” by placing the Wellness Centre in its proposed site.

“We as a group of parents in the community strongly feel that the kind of environment that comes with the safe injection site does not fit with the sites for every form of recreation and the four schools in the area,” said Florie Varga, one of the founders of A Voice for Our Children.

Varga noted that students are already exposed to inappropriate sexual behaviour and drug use while travelling between the schools and local businesses, which is often necessary because there are no cafeterias in the schools. The Wellness Centre, she said, will only draw more of that to the area.

“When Warmland House was put in, people throughout the community thought it was a bad idea, but no one said anything,” Varga said. “At least this time, we are saying we want to have a voice for our children. The province isn’t going to move four schools. We have to look at a different model.”

Exposure to some of the things students see near their schools can cause lasting damage, Varga said. Schools are supposed to be safe havens for children, and those safe havens are being compromised, she added.

“Kids are resilient, but at what point do they become desensitized,” she asked. “When they are desensitized, they lose their connection to people.

“When you’re in a hypersensitive state, that’s where PTSD comes from. That’s what we’re making our kids endure day in and day out.”

Varga and other members of A Voice for Our Children feel their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

“We live in this community, we support this community, we work in this community, and we don’t have a voice,” she said. “And our kids don’t have a voice.”

The march will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, starting at Cowichan Secondary School at 10 a.m. A rally and speeches will take place upon arrival at Quamichan School. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

cowichan valleyDrugsIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

Just Posted

Suspect sought after $1,500 in tools taken from Langford Lowe’s

West Shore RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying this man

UPDATED: Body of 28-year-old Saanich man recovered by police divers at Elk Lake

Tim Elliot had been missing since Saturday evening, no foul play is suspected.

VicPD chief signs new contract, extends term until end of 2024

Victoria Mayor happy with reappointment says it comes at time with ‘significant challenges’

Homeless need respite from wildfire smoke, says Victoria councillor

Councillor pushes for year-round emergency shelter access

Suicide rate significantly higher in veterinary industry

West Shore vet techs urge public to be patient, kind

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

March Saturday in Duncan to protest Wellness Centre

Controversial site is close to 4 schools

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

Most Read