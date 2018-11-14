Marijuana-related business requires rezoning in Oak Bay

Council plans to add cannabis laws to priorities list

Those planning a cannabis-related business in Oak Bay will need to file a zoning amendment after council approved its bylaw Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Oak Bay held a public hearing to alter its zoning bylaw to not allow for the retail sale of cannabis, commercial growing or production of cannabis or products or a cannabis lounge.

“A lot of the speakers there were concerned about the idea of prohibition. That concern was heard loud and clear,” said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “Council overall looked at this from a land use perspective recognizing it takes time to do the regulations properly.”

Cairine Green was the lone opposition to have bylaw amendments to “prohibit” the use of recreational cannabis within the community, believing that Oak Bay should be more proactive and less tentative.

RELATED: B.C. pot shop handed first recreational license

RELATED: City of Victoria passes new cannabis retail ban

RELATED: Oak Bay considers banning retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

“I supported instead an option that Oak Bay begin a review process leading to a set of comprehensive amendments to regulate the sale and use of recreational cannabis in Oak Bay,” Green said. “I learned that staff resources and capacity pose a challenge in expediting this work and the issue has now been referred for consideration to a council strategic planning session early in the new year.”

That was a second motion that earned unanimous support, shifting consideration of cannabis bylaws to council priorities sessions “so it doesn’t just sit in a state of requiring rezoning to get a license,” Murdoch said. “There was unanimous support for not letting it lag.”

Murdoch says it’s important to note that applications can still be made through a rezoning process.

“We have such regulations for everything from banks to liquor,” he said. “It’s not a good long-term solution, I think we all agree to that.”


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Taxis in bus lanes not being considered, Victoria Transit chair says
Next story
Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Just Posted

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Federal environment minister faces protesters in Saanich

Catherine McKenna defended her government’s environmental record

Food service workers at Victoria airport protest for second time in four months

Negotiations continue to drag on with employer Compass Group Canada, VAA refuses to engage

Taxis in bus lanes not being considered, Victoria Transit chair says

Susan Brice responds to a cab driver’s request for access to Douglas Street priority lanes

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Most Read