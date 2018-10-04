Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the government will do its best to protect children and public safety while making sure demand is met when marijuana becomes legal later this month.

Horgan says legalization is new territory for everyone and he expects daily challenges after Oct. 17.

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

READ MORE: Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

READ MORE: Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

There has been concern of a shortage of some strains of marijuana, and Horgan says he can’t stop people from going back to the illegal market but he can ensure the government regulates the industry consistent with its values.

Horgan says he expects more retail outlets will be operating shortly after legalization and he expects the first store in Kamloops will be busy.

In the 15 months since the NDP took office, Horgan says his government has “hit the ground running” on the marijuana file.

“So we’re doing our level best to meet public need but also assure the public that cannabis distribution is not going to be on every street corner. We’re going to protect kids. We’re going to make sure public safety is paramount.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Oak Bay school playground dug up and moved just months after completion
Next story
Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Just Posted

Homicide investigation: Victim of Saanich assault dies of injuries

The 41-year-old man died in hospital Wednesday following assault Saturday on Carey Road

Late Saanich police officer honoured with memorial

Sgt. Mike Lawless lost battle with cancer in 2015, remembered for passion for Tour de Rock

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at Victoria school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

Butterflies and more on display with new library pass

Victoria Butterfly Gardens and Greater Victoria Public Library partner with e-pass

Ceremonial concrete pour to kick-off Colwood Corners’ new building construction

The first phase is expected to be complete in 2020

Sidney unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

Mom challenges police departments across Vancouver Island to adopt the Safe Place program

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Most Read