Marine collision and sinking near Squamish under investigation

Transportation Safety Board says says a tug boat struck a workboat in Howe Sound
The Canadian Press
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team of investigators following a collision and sinking of a workboat near Squamish, B.C., last month. A view of Howe Sound from the top of Soames Hill on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, is seen on May 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team of investigators after a collision and sinking of a workboat near Squamish, B.C., last month.

It says the incident happened on Dec. 18.

Liam MacDonald, a spokesman for the agency, says a tug boat called the Haisla Northwind, which was carrying three people and towing a barge, struck the workboat in Howe Sound.

Woodfibre LNG confirms that it owns the marine monitoring vessel and barge involved in the crash.

MacDonald confirmed the workboat sank as a result of the crash and the sole crew member aboard was rescued and treated for hypothermia.

MacDonald says investigators were on site on Thursday to wait for the workboat to be retrieved from the water by the owners and the insurance company.

Woodfibre LNG said in a statement on Friday it appreciates the Transportation Safety Board’s role in investigating such incidents.

“We’ll continue to co-operate with the board throughout the investigation process,” it says.

