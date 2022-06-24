Marine thefts prompt Saanich, Oak Bay police to keep close watch on Cadboro Bay

A police marine patrol boat shines a spotlight on a vessel moored in Cadboro Bay during theft-prevention surveillance in the area. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Police continue to monitor the marine community at Cadboro Bay, with the public reporting multiple incidents of criminal activities on vessels moored in the area in recent months.

The Saanich and Oak Bay police departments, along with the BC RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services and federal Shiprider program, have been collaborating on nighttime deployments in the area in both a prevention and investigation role.

Recently police observed Cadboro Bay liveaboards Thomas Cudworth, 33, and Jack Chisholm, 23, failing to abide by court-imposed conditions. Warrants have been issued for their arrests and police are actively seeking their whereabouts.

Information previously passed along to police by the residents of Cadboro Bay and its marine community have led to suspicion that criminal activities are being carried out by some liveaboards in the area.

One person reported being awoken on their boat by the sound of someone attempting to steal items on deck. Police believe thieves are using the cover of darkness to carry out criminal activities.

Reports also include an increase in not only thefts but mischief, noise and other activity that runs contrary to local bylaws.

Residents in the area are asked to report all suspicious activities to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321, or report what they know anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

