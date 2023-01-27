Maritime Museum of B.C. receives largest donation in its history

The Maritime Museum of B.C. is receiving a gift of approximately $1 million from the estate of Cora Shaw. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Maritime Museum of B.C. is receiving a gift of approximately $1 million, which is the largest donation in the institution’s history.

The gift is coming from the estate of Cora Shaw, who died last March.

The money will be used to help with the museum’s expanded operations.

“This donation is significant for us,” said Brittany Vis, executive director of the museum. “This will contribute to our stability and helps us plan for the long term as we preserve and promote B.C.’s maritime heritage and culture.”

Shaw supported the museum for many years and lived in Victoria for most of her life. She served on the local library board and the Community Arts Council and taught hand-weaving.

“Our board and staff are immensely grateful for this kind of generous community leadership and support,” said Jamie Webb, president of the museum. “Mrs. Shaw had the foresight to invest in the maritime legacy of our community, and for that, we should all be thankful. These funds will be key to advancing our long-time goal of establishing a permanent new museum in Victoria’s historic Steamship Terminal Building.”

