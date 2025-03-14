 Skip to content
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister

Carney shuffles cabinet, with aim to 'stand strong against Donald Trump'
lpc-photo-mark-carney
Mark Carney giving his speech accepting his role as Liberal leader, replacing Justin Trudeau. Facebook/Liberal Party of Canada

Canada has a new prime minister.

Mark Carney was sworn in as the country's 24th prime minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Friday (March 14).

Following his swearing in, Carney also announced his new cabinet.

While there was some shuffling, Mélanie Joly is remaining as the minister of foreign affairs amid the trade war with the United States, and Bill Blair remains the national defence minister. Patty Hajdu is also staying on as the minister of Indigenous services, and Jonathan Wilkinson remains the minister of energy and natural resources.

Dominic LeBlanc is now the minister of international trade and intergovernmental affairs. He was also appointed as the president of the King's Privy Council for Canada. 

The new minister of finance is François-Phillipe Champagne, who previously held the role of minister of innovation, science and industry. That role now belows to Anita Anand, who was previously the transport and internal trade minister. 

Ginette Petitpas Taylor is the president of the treasury board, while Steven Guilbeault was appointed the minister of Canadian culture and identity, as well as the Parks Canada and Quebec lieutenant. 

Chrystia Freeland, who ran against Carney for the federal Liberal leadership, is now the minister of transport and internal trade. 

Kamal Khera is now the federal health minister, a role previously held by Mark Holland. 

More to come. 

