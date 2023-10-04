Market along the highway by Nanaimo Airport destroyed by fire

Fire crews were called to Cassidy Farm Market fire just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 4

The Cassidy Farm Market was destroyed in a fire this morning.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, to the market and deli along the Trans-Canada Highway across from Nanaimo Airport. Three other fire departments – North Oyster, North Cedar and Extension – were called to assist, but the structure was engulfed in flames and it will be beyond repair.

There were no injuries in the fire, said Cranberry fire chief Ron Gueulette.

Asked how old the building was, the business owner said he found a newspaper from the 1930s when he was working on flooring.

The incident caused the closure of the highway’s southbound lanes for more than two hours.

No cause of the fire was immediately known, but the B.C. fire commissioner is investigating.

More to come.

The Cassidy Market at Cassidy was destroyed by fire early this morning. No injuries, but building that was built nearly a century ago is a write-off. @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/GPnXXthTP5 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) October 4, 2023

