 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Market along the highway by Nanaimo Airport destroyed by fire

Fire crews were called to Cassidy Farm Market fire just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 4
Nanaimo News Staff
web1_231004-nbu-cassidy-market-fire-1_1
The Cassidy Farm Market burned down in the early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Cassidy Farm Market was destroyed in a fire this morning.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, to the market and deli along the Trans-Canada Highway across from Nanaimo Airport. Three other fire departments – North Oyster, North Cedar and Extension – were called to assist, but the structure was engulfed in flames and it will be beyond repair.

There were no injuries in the fire, said Cranberry fire chief Ron Gueulette.

Asked how old the building was, the business owner said he found a newspaper from the 1930s when he was working on flooring.

The incident caused the closure of the highway’s southbound lanes for more than two hours.

No cause of the fire was immediately known, but the B.C. fire commissioner is investigating.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Yellow Point Farm brings in the harvest after barn burned this past spring

READ ALSO: 2 homes destroyed, 3rd severely damaged in fire near Nanaimo Airport