Martial arts training saves Kelowna couple from harm in home invasion

A man broke into the house of two trained martial arts fighters

A couple in Kelowna had to use their jiu-jitsu training after a man broke into their home on New Year's Day 2025, ruining their quiet movie night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Makenna Allison and her boyfriend Karm Aujla-fieldt heard a knock on the door of their home in Kelowna's Lower Mission neighbourhood.

Since their family or neighbours often drop by unannounced, the couple did not think twice about opening the door before realizing it was a stranger.

After opening the door, a man – who Allison describes as being approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds – attempted to gain entry into the home.

Allison said that her boyfriend – who is a professional jiu-jitsu fighter and a teacher at A-F Academy in Kelowna– wrestled the man out of their house. During the fight, which lasted for nearly four minutes, Allison, who is also trained in jiu-jitsu, helped her boyfriend and called the police.

"We are very thankful that we know how to protect ourselves and that it wasn’t any worse than it was," said Allison, adding that both she and Aujla-fieldt are safe and were not physically harmed in the incident.

Aujla-fieldt said he purposely did not cause serious harm to the man. As a trained professional fighter, Aujla-fieldt said his intention was solely to remove the intruder from the home without injury to himself or Allison.

Then, the man punched through a window and re-entered the house.

"We aren’t sure what he wanted," said Allison, who is still in shock and processing the traumatic incident.

When the intruder broke through their window, Allison and Aujla-fieldt decided that it was not worth it to fight the man – who she believed was on drugs – and they escaped down the hallway and out the backdoor.

While inside the house, the man was destructive said Allison. In addition to damaging their belongings, blood from wounds to his hands and body, from breaking and climbing through the window was splattered around the residence. She said that many items will need to be replaced.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the suspect was arrested without incident. He was brought before the courts and the incident is currently under investigation.

Allison said she is fearful as the man has been released from custody.

"The reason I wanted to share [the story] is because I see so many people get away with things like this and released back onto the streets the next day. It is hard to feel safe in a town when someone who just attacked you knows where you live and is back on the streets," said Allison.

"There should be a better system to help those with mental health if they are causing these problems over and over again."

Allison said that knowing how to fight and how to stay calm in chaotic situations certainly saved them from harm.