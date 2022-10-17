Masked bandits not a Halloween prank, warns Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers

Police are seeking masked suspects in the Sept. 16 Saanich theft from two stores in the 300-block of Marigold Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Police are seeking masked suspects in the Sept. 16 Saanich theft from two stores in the 300-block of Marigold Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

A mid-September masked crime has Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers breaking out creepy comedy on social media.

The agency posted pictures of a group of suspects in a Saanich break-in and theft last month.

“To be clear, Halloween is not in September, especially not on the 16th which is when you all decided to wear these masks and break into two stores in the 300-block of Marigold Road. Are you using the $5,000 of clothes you stole as this year’s costumes?” the Facebook post reads.

The hope is followers will help unmask the group of suspects.

Surveillance images show all body shots of five people walking in the street wearing masks, as well as close-up images of two individuals that appear to be inside a store.

Anyone with information can report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Police divers take investigation of Cadboro Bay’s derelict boats below the surface

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanich