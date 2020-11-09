For Shane Warde, who relies on lip reading to communicate, Plexiglas barriers and mask-clad staff are a deep source of frustration. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

For Shane Warde, who relies on lip reading to communicate, Plexiglas barriers and mask-clad staff are a deep source of frustration. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Masks and shields hinder Victoria deaf, hard of hearing community

For people who rely on lip reading, masks have stolen some of their independence

For people who rely on lip reading and facial expressions to communicate, Plexiglas barriers and mask-clad staff can mean a loss of independence.

Shane Warde, who is fully deaf in his left ear and partially deaf in his right, said since the start of the pandemic he has been avoiding public places.

He depends almost entirely on lip reading to communicate and now, with almost everyone wearing masks, he has lost this ability.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s deaf community advocates for different sign languages to be recognized on federal accessibility act

“I used to be able to have a perfect conversation with people,” Warde said, joking that he used to be so chatty it would annoy his wife when they went out together.

Now, he can’t go out without his wife. He has to rely on her to talk with people.

Speaking through a translator, Trulaine Johnny said that after having her cochlear implants removed she became less reliant on lip reading and more reliant on facial expressions when communicating with hearing people. This too is heavily impacted by mask-wearing.

“We don’t know what tones are taking place. We don’t know the feelings or reactions,” Johnny said. She explained that “it’s facial expressions that convey tonations in deaf culture.”

Johnny said she uses text or pen and paper to communicate with people in public, but without being able to see people’s faces it’s harder.

READ ALSO: Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Warde said he has had people recommend using pen and paper, but that he often feels anxious taking up more time if there are other people in a line behind him.

He said sometimes when he explains to people that he is hard of hearing they back up and lower their mask to speak with him, but he doesn’t feel comfortable asking anyone to do that for him.

Both Warde and Johnny said they would like to see more awareness and understanding.

“There are a lot of people who mock and oppress and that oppression is a very difficult thing to deal with,” Johnny said. “There needs to be mutual respect. We’re all humans.”

Face shields and masks with clear centres – while not perfect solutions – are options that make it easier for people to lip read. The best solution though, said Johnny, is patience and understanding.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford man charged with second degree murder in Happy Valley neighbourhood
Next story
Saanich chiropractor sees rise in work-from-home-related spine injuries, nerve issues

Just Posted

Murray Chiropractic Group chiropractor Mike Hadbavny and receptionist Emily Philips demonstrate rehabilitation exercises. (Photo submitted by Mike Hadbavny)
Saanich chiropractor sees rise in work-from-home-related spine injuries, nerve issues

Mike Hadbavny says moving is the new medicine

Three people had to be rescued on Friday night after the 38-foot boat they were in ran aground near Billings Spit in Sooke Harbour. (Facebook/Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue #37 Sooke)
Three people rescued after boat runs aground near Sooke Harbour

Sailors misjudged height of sandbar, says search and rescue

The Malahat highway is clear Monday morning, but a weather statement from Environment Canada warns that snow could arrive later in the day. (Drive BC highway cam)
Malahat snowfall still possible Monday afternoon

Frontal system and arctic air could cause snow buildup

A new flight coming into Victoria International Airport has a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. (CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley)
New flight into Victoria from Vancouver had COVID-case, warns BCCDC

Passengers on Air Canada/Jazz flight 8069 on Nov. 2 should self-monitor for symptoms

West Shore RCMP have charged Ken Weber, 56, with second degree murder after an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found in a residence along the 1200-block of McLeod Place on Friday, Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford man charged with second degree murder in Happy Valley neighbourhood

Ken Weber, 56, to appear in court on Nov. 19

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

a
B.C. extends rent freeze to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent has been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Drugs and cash were seized from a cyclist who allegedly tried to escape police pursuit, say RCMP. (Photo submitted)
Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested

Police seize fentanyl and more than $10,000 cash

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. British Columbia’s Ministry of Health is clarifying new rules around social gatherings, one day after a new regional public health order was issued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Health Ministry clarifies social gathering rules of new regional order

Under the new order, there are to be no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your immediate household

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Most Read