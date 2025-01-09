 Skip to content
Masks back at B.C. hospitals, care facilities as respiratory illness climbs

Visitors to long-term facilities do not need to wear a mask while visiting with a single resident
The Canadian Press
Medical masks are again required in British Columbia health-care facilities as provincial authorities say cases of respiratory illness are rising.

A statement from B.C.’s Health Ministry says workers, volunteers and visitors in facilities operated by provincial health authorities must wear masks in areas where patients are receiving care in order to prevent the spread of the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

The requirement spans hospitals, long-term care and assisted living facilities, outpatient clinics and ambulatory care settings, and it’s expected to remain in effect until the risk of illness decreases, likely in the spring.

The latest update from the BC Centre for Disease Control says influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, activity had increased in the last week of 2024.

The update says COVID-19 activity was stable, but showing “early signs of an increase” heading into the new year.

The centre says the proportion of health-care visits for respiratory illness was continuing to increase, and was at a level comparable to last season.

The Health Ministry says visitors to long-term care and assisted-living facilities do not need to wear a mask while visiting with a single resident, marking a shift from last year’s measures, which required masks in all areas.

The ministry adds that temporary mask requirements have been used in health-care settings before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

