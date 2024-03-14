Massive Lego and Jellycat collections seized from B.C. home, believed stolen

Richmond RCMP found over 1,000 toys and T-shirts valued at over $150,000

Richmond RCMP seized about 1,000 alleged stolen items from a home on Feb. 29, 2024, including two large collections of Lego and Jellycat stuffies. (Richmond RCMP)

1 / 1 Richmond RCMP seized about 1,000 alleged stolen items from a home on Feb. 29, 2024, including two large collections of Lego and Jellycat stuffies. (Richmond RCMP) Advertisement

RCMP say tips from toys enthusiasts led them to a giant cache of Lego and stuffies in a Richmond home last month.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Steveston neighbourhood on Feb. 29 and discovered over 1,000 items estimated to be worth more than $150,000 in total. Among the goods were dozens of Jellycat stuffies, Lego sets and T-shirts.

Richmond RCMP seized the toys and tops and arrested a 46-year-old man at the scene. He has since been released with conditions.

RCMP say they began their investigation after Lego and Jellycat enthusiasts noticed the collectors toys being listed on online sales platforms and were suspicious that they may be stolen.

“This investigation sheds light on some dark corners of the retail theft sector – including the popularity and the resale value of such items and where such items end up,” said Sgt. Russel Yugai, who heads Richmond RCMP’s serious crimes section, in a statement.

Corp. Dennis Hwang told Black Press Media that retail theft is common. Beyond Lego and Jellycat, police see items from places like Lululemon and Apple often going missing. Other commonly stolen goods include vitamins, liquor, health and beauty products, makeup, and expensive herbs and health products, according to Hwang.

The Feb. 29 investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Legislation to allow B.C. to sue social media giants, others for ‘hurting people’