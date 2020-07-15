Matching donor steps up as Victoria Hospitals Foundation postpones annual gala

The 29th annual Visions Gala, held in 2019, raised $1 million to go towards purchasing critically needed imagining equipment for both the Royal Jubilee and the Victoria General Hospital. (Courtesy Victoria Hospital Foundation)

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation has postponed the annual Visions gala until next year due to the pandemic.

This year would have been the 30th anniversary of the fundraising event, but a local family has stepped in with a challenge to the community. Charlotte Salomon and Chris Robinson of the Salomon Robinson Family Foundation will match community donations made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation in lieu of the Visions gala up to a total of $200,000.

The money goes towards the It’s Critical campaign, which has helped fund critical care equipment and the construction of Vancouver Island’s first permanent High Acuity Unit.

“It is with a heavy heart that we postpone this year’s Visions event until 2021. The decision was made out of respect for those on the front lines, and for the health of our community. We will not celebrate our 30th anniversary until our care teams can celebrate with us,” says Avery Brohman, executive director of Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

In 2019, the sold-out Visions gala raised a record-breaking $1 million for leading-edge imaging equipment and launched the $4 million Big Picture campaign which is nearly complete.

The gala is postponed to Nov. 20, 2021.

