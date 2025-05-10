Matthew Monteith, 38, revealed as victim in 2024 murder at Sicamous hotel

Name released after search warrant executed in Calgary May 8, 2025

More than a year after a shooting homicide at the Sicamous Best Western, RCMP has finally released the identity of the victim in the ongoing investigation.

A media release from the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU) said 38-year-old Matthew Monteith died in a "targeted shooting" that occurred just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2024. While Sicamous RCMP first responded, Major Crimes took over the investigation.

On May 8, 2025, the MCU executed a residential search warrant in the Auburn Bay area of Calgary as part of the investigation into Monteith's murder, but are still seeking further information.

"We're asking for anyone with information related to the circumstances of Matthew Monteith's death to contact the Southeast Major Crimes Unit," SED MCU Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in the release. "Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, may be of great interest to the investigation and help to determine what led to his death."

Prior to releasing the victim's name, the only information police gave in relation to the case was that it was looking for a black Mercedes G-Wagon seen fleeing the crime scene heading west on Highway 1.

Anyone with information related to the murder is asked to contact the SED MCU Information Line at 1-877-9897-8477.